Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital continue to rise

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to rise.

Eighty-seven confirmed cases were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital at 8pm on Monday, an increase of eight in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital has fallen by four to 32.

Letterkenny University Hospital has been the focus of national attention after ambulances containing patients queued outside on Sunday.

Twelve cases have been confirmed over 24 hours. Three cases are being treated in critical care.

HSE figures show the hospital has three general beds and one critical care bed available.

Three patients are also being treated in critical care at Sligo University Hospital. The hospital has three general beds and one critical care bed available.

A total of 1,620 confirmed cases were being treated at hospitals around the county at 8pm on Sunday.