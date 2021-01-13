Ramelton man becomes the first person in Donegal Residential Service for older persons to be vaccinated against Covid-19

A 77-year-old male from Ramelton has become the first person in Donegal Residential Service for older persons to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 vaccine.

Nickey Hanlon was vaccinated against Covid-19 today, Wednesday, January 13. A 77-year-old male from Ramelton has become the first person in Donegal Residential Service for older persons to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 vaccine. Nickey Hanlon was vaccinated against Covid-19 today, Wednesday, January 13. Nicky’s vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Ramelton, Community Nursing Unit, Donegal. Nicky said: “I’m delighted to receive the vaccine today and feel very privileged to be the first person in Donegal Older Persons Residential Services to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine is a great source of relief and hope, not just for me, but for people all over the country. I’m so grateful to all the staff in Ramelton for looking after us so well and keeping us safe from this awful virus.”

Nicky was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. Residents and staff will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks time. Judie Cabanero CNMI was the first staff member to be vaccinated at the Ramelton nursing unit, she said that today marks an important day in the fight against Covid-19.

"I am happy to be receiving this vaccine and wish to encourage all those who are invited to get the vaccine to take it,” she said.

John Hayes, the Chief Officer of CHO 1 said: “This is a good day for the residents and staff of Ramelton Nursing Unit and we are delighted to be rolling out the vaccine for our community. I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in CHO 1 who worked tirelessly to make this possible. I would also like to thank healthcare staff who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were impacted by this deadly virus. While today does offer us hope, it is important that we continue to adhere with the public health guidelines to keep safe while the vaccine is being rolled out over the coming weeks and months. It is important to remember that by wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distancing and practising good hand hygiene, you’re supporting frontline workers to maintain essential health services for the people of CHO 1”.

The director of Nursing at Ramelton Nursing unit, Philomena Gallagher, was delighted with the uptake and how smoothly things went today.

She said: “This is a great day for Nicky and his family and all our residents and staff. Since March 1, 2020 our residents and their families and staff have been living in fear and preparing for all the worst case scenarios that Covid-19 could bring to our door, they have been separated from their loved ones for almost a year and they have paid a heavy price. Now as we vaccinate today, we start to build the wall of protection for our residents and staff and we look forward to 2021."