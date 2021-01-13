Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Tony O Holohan says the best way of supporting each other is to stay apart

New figures show 136 new cases in Donegal as of midnight, January 12

Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Tony O Holohan says the best way of supporting each other is to stay apart

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, Wednesday, been notified of 63 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There are 136 additional cases in Donegal and 14 in Sligo as of midnight on Tuesday, January 12.

There has been a total of 2,460 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 3,569 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midnight, January 12. There is now a total of 159,144* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

As of 2pm today, Wednesaday, January 13, 1,770 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. There have been 133 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily cases numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to COVID-19 increase day on day.

“The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.”

He added that at this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them. 

"No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to Covid-19,” he said.
 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie