Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Tony O Holohan says the best way of supporting each other is to stay apart

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, Wednesday, been notified of 63 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Our hospitals are treating 1,750 people with #COVID19 & 158 critically ill in ICU. This is a level beyond comprehension. But to assue everyone, our healthcare teams are taking emergency actions to sustain this within a level of control. We appreciate your support. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 13, 2021

There are 136 additional cases in Donegal and 14 in Sligo as of midnight on Tuesday, January 12.

There has been a total of 2,460 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 3,569 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of midnight, January 12. There is now a total of 159,144* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, Wednesaday, January 13, 1,770 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. There have been 133 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily cases numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to COVID-19 increase day on day.

“The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.”

He added that at this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them.

"No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to Covid-19,” he said.

