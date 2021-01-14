Seven Covid-19 cases in critical care at north-west acute hospitals 

Ninety-four Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital, a drop from 103 over 24 hours.

Six Covid-19 cases are being treated in critical care.

There are no general beds available at the hospital and one critical bed.

Cases at Sligo University Hospital have increased by one to 38. There is one case being treated in critical care.

There are five general beds and four critical beds available.

A total of 1,733 cases were being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Wednesday night.

University Hospital Limerick is treating 142 cases, the largest number in the country.