Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of new cases still high but considerably down on previous figure

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 60 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

In Donegal, there have been 83 new cases confirmed, down from 128 for the previous 24 hour period.

There have been 2,289 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal in the 14 days to January 15, 2021.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 1,437.9, compared with the national average of 1530.2

As of midnight, Friday 15th January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,231 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 169,780 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-1,465 are men / 1,712 are women

-54% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 42 years old

-931 cases are in Dublin, 388 in Cork, 238 in Louth, 155 in Waterford, 151 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,368 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,854 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 191 are in ICU. There have been 119 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "This virus has taken root in every single part of the country. A significant percentage of the population - in excess of 1 in 10 in some counties - is currently either a case or a close contact.

"This is a huge burden of infection. When you consider that a significant percentage of our daily cases will directly lead to hospitalisation and mortality, the urgency with which we need to act becomes clear. By staying at home, you are protecting our health and social care services as they struggle against the enormous burden of infection that many weeks with thousands of daily cases of Covid-19 represents.”

“The improvements in cases is not happening fast enough. Too many people are still not complying as fully as we need with the advice. There are early indications that we may be levelling off in terms of improvement, but at far, far too high a level of infection. The UK variant is very likely making our challenge more difficult. Please follow the public health advice. The safest place at the moment is at home. Please stay at home.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “Due to the nature of the mutation found in the UK variant of the virus, it is inevitable that it will become the dominant variant here in Ireland over time.

"The UK variant has adapted to us: simply put, it is better at moving from person to person when we come into contact. So what we must do is reduce its opportunities to spread by cutting out socialising. Stay home. Do not visit anyone else’s home. Do not attend illegal gatherings. Remember the simple and effective measures from springtime – wash your hands well and often, wear a mask, cough and sneeze into your elbow, keep 2 metres of space from others, and phone your GP at the very first sign of Covid-19 symptoms.”