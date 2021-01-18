Contact

Significant increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

North-west acute hospitals treating 152 cases

Service challenges and priorities at Letterkenny University Hospital for 2020 outlined

Letterkenny University Hospital is increasing its number of ICU beds to deal with an expected surge in Covid-19 patients

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by 12 over 24 hours.

The hospital was treating 113 confirmed cases at 8pm on Sunday night with five cases being treated in ICU. There were no critical beds available at 8pm on Sunday, with eight general beds available.

The number of new Covid-19 cases confirmed at the hospital increased by 10 over 24 hours.

Confirmed of cases being treated at the hospital has increased from 79 in a week.

There are 39 confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital, a decrease from 43 in 24 hours. The hospital has two confirmed cases in ICU and one critical bed available.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 36 over seven days.

