GRA survey finds around 70 members of An Garda Síochána are off due to Covid-19 in the north west

Around seventy members of An Garda Síochána are reported to be off due to matters relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new survey by the Garda Representatives Association reports that over 1,000 officers throughout the country are currently unable to work because of the virus.

Forty-nine gardaí are reportedly self-isolating or cocooning in Donegal at present and nineteen members are said to be infected by the virus.

Speaking on Oceanfm.ie, Frank Thornton, President of the GRA, said members need to be vaccinated due to their work with the public.

He said:"Members of the public need to assured when they engage with members of An Garda Síochana that they are vaccinated and not potential super spreaders."