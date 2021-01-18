Covid-19 update: Number of new cases in Donegal is considerably down on recent days

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today sadly been notified of eight additional deaths nationally related to Covid-19, down from 50 yesterday.

In Donegal, it has confirmed that there have been 34 additional new cases. This compares with 112 for the previous 24 hour period and 83 the day before.

This is one of the lowest new cases figures in Donegal in recent weeks, and is further evidence that the peak may have been reached.

However, serious concern remains about the number of people still being admitted to hospital.

Letterkenny University Hospital was dealing with a record 133 patients with Covid-19 today, five of whom were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This third wave of the pandemic has seen higher level of hospitalisations across all age groups. There are now more sick people in hospital than any time in the course of this pandemic. The risk that this disease poses to the individual who is infected has not changed. What has changed is that we are experiencing a much greater level of community transmission and as a result we are seeing higher numbers of people with severe illness who require hospitalisation or admission to intensive care and higher numbers of mortality. Please continue to stay at home and drive down this infection in our community.”

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate in Donegal continues to fall and is now 1,373.8 per 100,000 people, which is slightly below the national average of 1.404.2. In the 14 days to midnight on Sunday, January 17, there were 2,187 new cases in Donegal.

There has been a total of 2,616 Cvoid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Figures released tonight show that as of midnight on Sunday, January 17, the HPSC has been notified of 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19, down from 2,944 for the previous day. There is now a total of 174,843 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-992 are men / 1,117 are women

-58% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 39 years old

-753 were in Dublin, 236 in Cork, 142 in Wexford, 126 in Kildare, 109 in Limerick and the remaining 755 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,975 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 200 are in ICU. There were 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Our survey data indicates that 60% report contacting older relatives and friends to ensure they are okay. Providing support and reassurance to older and more vulnerable members of society is an important part of our collective response to this pandemic. Our sense of community and support for each other must remain a key part of our armoury against Covid-19.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said: “We are now one week operating in critical surge capacity, the first time we have had to rely on this during the pandemic. Our staff escalation plan is in operation and we are very grateful for the non-critical care staff who are supporting the delivery of these critical services. Patients across the health service are very sick. The message from your healthcare workers is to please stay at home and continue to interrupt the spread of Covid-19.