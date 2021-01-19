Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital increase to 120

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by seven to 120.

The hospital is treating six cases in critical care. No critical care beds are available at the hospital and there are six general beds available. The hospital has confirmed six new cases over 24 hours. The number of cases being treated at the hospital has increased from 103 in a week.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Sligo University Hospital has fallen by one to 38. Two cases are being treated in critical care at the hospital and there are no critical care beds available and one general bed.

There were 1,911 Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm Monday. Of those, 196 are being treated in critical care.

University Hospital Limerick is treating the highest number of cases in the country with 148.