Record 93 deaths from Covid-19 reported, 90 more cases in Donegal

There have been 93 additional deaths related to Covid-19, the highest number reported on one day.

A further 2,001 confirmed cases have also been reported. The number of deaths reported on Tuesday is the highest total since April.

Ninety more cases have been confirmed in Donegal meaning the 14-day incidence rate in the county is now 1280.8 compared to the national rate of 1334.6. There have been 2,039 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days.

Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, three deaths occurred in December and eight occurred in January.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said the median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers and there are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday which cover up to midnight on Monday, January 18, 701 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, 1,949 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU at 11am. There have been 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was very sad to be reporting 93 deaths. He said early results of the collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus are starting to be seen.

“We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present," he said.

"Covid-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-Covid care. We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of Covid-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers.”