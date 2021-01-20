Letterkenny University Hospital treating 113 Covid-19 cases

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 113 confirmed cases of Covid-19, a fall of seven over 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital has increased to 44 from 38.

Both hospitals confirmed five new cases between Monday night and Tuesday night.

There are also three suspected cases being treated in Sligo.

Five cases are being treated in critical care in Letterkenny and two in Sligo. Both hospitals have no critical care beds available. There are eight general beds available at Letterkenny and 11 at Sligo.

There were a total of 1,897 confirmed Covid-19 cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Tuesday night.

The highest figure was in Cork University Hospital with 156 cases.