Fall in Covid-19 cases at north-west acute hospitals

Sligo University Hospital is treating 43 Covid-19 cases
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 102 Covid-19 cases, down from 113 over 24 hours.
Five cases were being treated in critical care at 8pm on Wednesday night. It has one critical care bed available and 19 general beds available.
There has been a fall of one in the number of cases at Sligo University Hospital to 43. The hospital is treating two cases in critical care. It has no critical care beds available and 11 general beds.
The latest HSE figures show 1,902 Covid-19 cases are in hospitals around the country with 207 in critical care, 126 of those are ventilated. There have been four deaths at hospitals around the country in 24 hours.
Cork University Hospital is treating the largest number of cases, 153.
