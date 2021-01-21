LUH transferring ICU patients to other hospitals for the first time since March as pressure grows

Letterkenny University Hospital is transferring patients to other hospitals for the first time since March as the number of staff off due to Covid-19 continues to grow.

The hospital is dealing with “very, very ill” Covid-19 patients both in wards and in ICU and is experiencing its busiest period of the Covid-19 pandemic, its general manager has said.

Seán Murphy said 182 staff were off on Wednesday due to Covid-19. Up to 60% of the staff off are clinical staff.

The number of staff off due to Covid-19 is continuing to increase, he said.

“We are obviously having some staff come back - they are close contacts and then they are given the all-clear or they have had some symptoms and they are off with Covid and they recover. Then other staff go off. We have not reached a point where there are more coming back than are going off. It is still creeping upwards, albeit not in huge numbers, but it is still in the wrong direction of travel.”

Transfer

The hospital this week transferred a critical care patient to Galway University Hospital for the first time since mid-March when patients were transferred to both Sligo and Galway hospitals.

“That is to help with our capacity workload,” Mr Murphy said. “It’s to free up capacity because of how busy our ICU was. We wanted to make sure we had the capacity to be prepared for the next patient coming in. We have contingency plans to go beyond (the capacity) if we need to but we are reaching the level where it is appropriate to consider transfer out if numbers continue to grow, so we pressed that button this week while we could.”

Seán Murphy: "We have had more Covid patients in the last week than we have had at any point before."



The hospital saw a record 120 cases on Monday night with the figure dropping to 102 by Wednesday evening.

Over 72 hours the hospital has had up to eight patients in critical care but has the capacity to treat more patients in ICU, Mr Murphy said on Wednesday.

“We have got quite a number of patients who are Covid positive in the hospital as well, outside of critical care so that obviously is putting us under significant pressure,” he said.

“We have over 100 Covid patients. It’s as busy as we have ever been with Covid. We have had more Covid patients in the last week than we have had at any point before. It has been a sustained level and we are still seeing sustained levels of patients presenting every day with Covid.

“We are concerned because we have the new variants emerging and that is something we have to manage and deal with.”

Mr Murphy said staff at the hospital “have shown brilliant commitment” and he asked the community to support the hospital by following public health advice.

“There are some very, very ill patients there at the moment. We have certainly seen a lot of patients presenting with Covid who are very ill at the moment. Even the patients on the wards, we are seeing patients who are requiring a lot of care and we need to be able to respond to those patients' needs.”