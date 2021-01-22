Contact

Covid-19 cases decreasing at Letterkenny University Hospital but on the rise at Sligo

Cases at Sligo University Hospital have increased by five

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital: Covid -19 cases have been increasing in recent days

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The number of Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing to fall but cases at Sligo University Hospital are on the increase.

The latest HSE figures show there are 98 cases being treated at the hospital with five of those in critical care. The hospital has no ICU beds available and 32 general beds available. Covid-19 cases at the hospital peaked at 120 on Monday. There are eight suspected cases at the hospital.

The hospital confirmed this week that it transferred a critical care patient to Galway University Hospital for the first time since last March.

Increase

There are 48 cases at Sligo University Hospital, an increase of five over 24 hours. Three cases are in critical care and the hospital has two critical care beds available and 12 general beds available.

There were 32 cases at the hospital a week ago. There are four suspected cases at the hospital.

Nationally there were 1,923 Covid cases in hospitals at 8pm on Thursday of which 211 were in ICU.

The largest number of cases is at Cork University Hospital with 158.




