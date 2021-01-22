Fall in Covid-19 rate in most parts of Donegal

Most areas in Donegal have seen the rate of Covid-19 infection fall but three still have incidence rates higher than the national average.

Significant decreases have been seen in the Milford and Letterkenny areas and there have also been falls in the infection rate in both of Inishweon’s electoral areas. There have been increases in south Donegal, the Finn Valley and west Donegal.

The latest figures from the Department of Health which cover the period from January 5 to January 18 show the highest rate in Donegal is still in the Milford local electoral area (LEA). It's rate has fallen from 2439.9 to 1670.2, which is lower than it was two weeks previously.

The area recorded 230 new cases and still has a higher 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population than the national rate of 1,334.6.

The Letterkenny rate is also higher than the national rate at 1574.3. It has recorded 469 new cases and has seen its rate decrease significantly from 2326.2.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area has had 393 new cases which has seen its rate increase from 1,436.9 to 1,518.

The Donegal LEA had 322 cases and its rate has increased from 1170.2 to 1215.5. The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, has seen it’s rate decrease slightly from 1084.6 to 1055.2 after recording 179 new cases. The Glenties area, which covers most of west Donegal, has seen an increase in its rate from 974.1 to 1003.4 with 240 confirmed cases.

The lowest rate in the county is in the Buncrana LEA which covers south Inishowen. It has had 200 new cases and its rate dropped to 894.2 from 1023.9.

None of Donegal’s seven LEAs are among areas with the 20 highest rates in the country.

The highest rate in the country is in the Belmullet LEA in Co Mayo which has a rate of 5,555 after recording 700 cases.