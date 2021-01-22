Big drop in the number of new Donegal Covid-19 cases reported today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 32 additional Covid-19 cases in Donegal, considerably down on a figure of 135 yesterday.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 975.6 - which is the first time in weeks that it has dipped below the 1,000 mark. The national average 14-day incidence rate is now 1,017.1

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal in the 14 days to midnight on Thursday, January 21, 2021, is 1,553.

Nationally, sadly a further 52 deaths have been reported.

As of midnight last night, Thursday, January 21, the HPSC has been notified of 2,371 confirmed new cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 184,279 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the pandemic started.

Of the cases notified today:

-1,129 are men / 1,194 are women

-57% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 40 years old

-757 were in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2.00 pm today, 1,931 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. There have been 78 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.

“The ‘Covid-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s 4 days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of Covid-19 to the time they get tested. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections.

He added: “This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimise the spread of Covid-19 to ourselves and our loved ones.”