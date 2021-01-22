No plans to "seal the island" or "seal the border" - Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says there will be no relaxing or reversing of Level 5 restrictions at the end of this month.

Speaking this Friday evening Mr Martin said: “Certainly, there is no talk at the moment in terms of any relaxation or reversing of restrictions at the end of this month.

“We are looking at a continuation of restrictions into February.”

He said people “could take it” the Government “will take stock every four weeks” of the situation.

The full range of restrictions are to be looked at on Monday and examined by the Cabinet subcommittee with a final decision to be taken then. But Mr Martin said that given the high level of community transmission out there still, “I don’t think one can envisage any significant relaxation of restrictions at this particular point in time”.

Sounding a positive note the Taoiseach said “the restrictions are having an impact with the positivity rate coming down, close contacts coming down and the overall sense is that the public are adhering to these restrictions.”