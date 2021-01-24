33 Covid-19 cases notified in Donegal today

Contact
Thirty-three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Donegal today.
The county's 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population (up to Jan 23) was 826.0 and the number of new cases over the past 14 days (up to Jan 23), 1,315
The cases today show:
643 are men / 730 are women
58% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 39 years old
379 in Dublin, 145 in Cork, 86 in Wexford, 85 in Galway, 71 in Limerick, and the remaining 612 cases are spread across all other counties
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said while we are starting to make progress in reducing the level of the virus in the community, this is a critical time for all of us to hold firm to the public health advice.
"We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection.
“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.
“Everyone who can, should work from home where possible. For those of us who cannot work from home, it is essential to follow the public health advice in the workplace, such as the wearing of face coverings when moving around communal areas.
"We urge all employers to facilitate home working as much as possible and to ensure strict adherence to public health measures in the workplace.”
