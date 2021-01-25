More than 150 Covid-19 cases being treated at north-west acute hospitals

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 102 Covid-19 cases with a further 54 being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

Both hospitals have seen an increase in confirmed cases in 24 hours, with the number increasing by three at Letterkenny and by four at Sligo.

Letterkenny is treating six cases in ICU. The hospital has no ICU beds available and 20 general beds available.

There are five Covid-19 cases in ICU at Sligo University Hospital. The hospital has no ICU beds available and nine general beds.

There were 1,930 confirmed cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Sunday with 210 in critical care.

University Hospital Limerick is treating the largest number of cases in the country with 148.