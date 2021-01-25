 Covid-19: Another 18 cases in Donegal, seven deaths and 1,372 cases nationally

Another seven deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland along with 1,372 confirmed cases.

There have been another 18 cases confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Sunday, January 24. The county’s incidence rate is 739.4 with 1,177 cases over 14 days. The five-day moving average of new cases in the county up to January 24 is 57. The national incidence rate is 766.2.

The highest rate in the county is in Monaghan with 1,485.7.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 502 are in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Monday, 1,905 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. There were 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.