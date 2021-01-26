Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
There are six Covid-19 cases in critical care at Letterkenny University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 109 confirmed Covid-19 cases, an increase of seven over 24 hours.
Six cases are in critical care at the hospital which has no critical beds available. There are 13 general beds available.
The number of cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital remains at 54 with five of those in critical care. There are no critical beds available at the hospital and 11 general beds available.
There were 1,803 confirmed cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Monday night with 217 in critical care.
University Hospital Waterford is treating the largest number of cases, 125.
