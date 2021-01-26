Level-5 restrictions extended until March 5

Contact
Micheál Martin: "The road we are on is hard."
The Cabinet has agreed that Level 5 restrictions will continue until at least March 5.
At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Cabinet agreed new rules on travel into the country.
People travelling into the country without a negative Covid-19 test, and all those arriving from Brazil and South Africa, will face a mandatory14-day quarantine period.
Everyone arriving into the country will have to self-isolate for a period including those returning from overseas to the State via Northern Ireland.
Those who arrive from abroad into the State via Northern Ireland will also face fines or imprisonment if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days.
The new measures include Garda checkpoints 5km from the Border with Northern Ireland in an effort to reduce unnecessary travel.
Legislation is also to be introduced for the first time to impose fines on people travelling from Northern Ireland who are not essential workers.
Speaking on Tuesday afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government is extending the restrictions “with a view to crushing the numbers of those contracting the disease and in turn the numbers needing hospitalisation and intensive care”.
"The road we are on is hard. The length of time we have had to live with restrictions makes it even harder but it is the road we must take together," Mr Martin said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
PEACE PLUS providing €1 billion funding to support peace and prosperity in border counties and the North
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.