Covid-19 deaths in Ireland pass 3,000 mark 

Another 90 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the number of people who have died from the disease in Ireland to over 3,000.

There have been a further 928 confirmed cases up to midnight on Monday, January 25, with 38 of those in Donegal.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 712.3 with 1,134 cases in the last 14 days. The national incidence rate is 721.1

Of the cases notified today, 257 in Dublin, 115 in Cork, 71 in Louth, 53 in Galway, 45 in Limerick and the remaining 387 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,750 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. There have been 65 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the disease is having a severe impact on the most vulnerable in society.

“The decline in daily incidence of Covid-19 has begun, however, the volume of disease in our communities remains very high. To date we have reported 96,000 cases in January 2021, which has already passed the total of 93,500 cases reported in 2020. Indeed, public health doctors in the Midlands reported a total of 4,000 cases in the first eight months of 2020 and another 4,000 cases in the first four weeks of 2021.

“Through our enhanced public health surveillance programme, we have identified six additional cases linked to the Southern African variant of concern. All cases are being followed up by public health teams in line with the latest ECDC guidance published on January 21.

“The downturn in incidence has been achieved through the determination of people across the country to stay at home, to work from home and to avoid meeting and socialising with others. It is imperative that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly-infectious disease.”