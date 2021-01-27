Fall in Covid-19 cases at north-west hospitals but ICU numbers rise

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating seven Covid-19 cases in critical care
There has been a sharp fall in the number of Covid-19 cases being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals but there has been an increase in cases being treated in critical care.
The number of confirmed cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has fallen from 109 to 97 in 24 hours.
Sligo University Hospital is treating 42 cases, down from 54.
There were sevens cases being treated in critical care at Letterkenny at 8pm on Tuesday night, up from six.
At Sligo, there has been an increase of one to six cases in critical care.
Both hospitals have no critical care beds available. Letterkenny has seven general beds available while there are 11 general beds available at Sligo.
The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country has fallen to 1,689, down from 1,803 in 24 hours.
St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of cases in the country at 119.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal councillors unanimously agree to seek improved domestic violence services - Cllr Rena Donaghey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.