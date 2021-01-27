Fall in Covid-19 cases at north-west hospitals but ICU numbers rise

There has been a sharp fall in the number of Covid-19 cases being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals but there has been an increase in cases being treated in critical care.

The number of confirmed cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has fallen from 109 to 97 in 24 hours.

Sligo University Hospital is treating 42 cases, down from 54.

There were sevens cases being treated in critical care at Letterkenny at 8pm on Tuesday night, up from six.

At Sligo, there has been an increase of one to six cases in critical care.

Both hospitals have no critical care beds available. Letterkenny has seven general beds available while there are 11 general beds available at Sligo.

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country has fallen to 1,689, down from 1,803 in 24 hours.

St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin has the highest number of cases in the country at 119.