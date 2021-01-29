Steady fall in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has seen a steady fall in recent days.

The latest HSE figures show that there were 75 cases at the hospital on Thursday night, down from 83 on Wednesday night. The figures have fallen for three days in a row.

Cases at the hospital have been falling steadily this week. There were 109 confirmed cases on Monday night.

The number of cases at the hospital peaked at 120 on January 18.

The hospital has six Covid-19 cases in critical care and there are no critical care beds available. There are 18 general beds available.

There were 46 confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday night, up from 39 on Wednesday night. There are four confirmed cases in critical care and the hospital has two critical care beds available.

There were 1,548 confirmed cases at hospitals around the country on Thursday night, down from 1,598 on Wednesday night.

University Hospital Waterford has the largest number of cases in the country with 113.