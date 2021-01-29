Contact

Covid-19 infection rate drops across Donegal

The incidence rate in most of the county is below the national rate

Donegal's Covid-19 rate compares badly with European national rates

Infection rates have dropped across Donegal

Reporter:

Declan Magee

All areas of Donegal have seen a fall in the Covid-19 infection rate over seven days.
Five out of the seven electoral areas in the county now have an infection rate lower than the national average, new figures which cover the period from January 12 to January 25 show.
The Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral area (LEA) has the highest rate in Donegal. It’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has fallen to 1,089.3 from 1,518 with 282 new cases. The area has the 16th-highest rate in the country.
The Milford LEA has the second-highest rate in the county. Its rate is now 944, down from 1,670.2 with 130 new cases.
In Letterkenny, the rate has dropped to 815.7 from 1,574.3 with 243 new cases.

The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, has a rate of 713.4 cases per 100,000 people. It had 189 new cases and the rate there has fallen from 1,215.5.
The Glenties area, which covers most of west Donegal, has a rate of 589.5, down from 1,003.4 after recording 141 new cases.

Inishowen now has the lowest rates in Donegal. The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has a rate of 429.2, down from 894.2. It recorded 96 new cases.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers the north of the peninsula, has the lowest rate in the county at 324.2. Its infection rate has fallen from 1,055.2 with 55 new cases.
The rate for the whole country is 721.1. The highest rate is still in Belmullet in Co Mayo which has a rate of 2,007.9 cases per 100,000.

