Covid-19: 48 more deaths and 1,254 new cases, 40 in Donegal

Another 48 additional deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland along with 1,254 confirmed cases.

There have been another 40 cases in Donegal up to midnight on January 28.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 544.6 and there have been 867 cases in the last 14 days. The incidence rate across the country is 574.7.

Of the cases notified on Friday, 437 were in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.