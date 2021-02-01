Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital: There were 78 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Sunday
The number of Covid-19 cases being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased.
There were 78 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Sunday, an increase of four in 24 hours.
There are six cases in ICU and the hospital has one ICU bed available.
There has been no change at Sligo University Hospital where 42 cases are being treated. Four cases are being treated in ICU and there is one critical care bed available.
There were 1,531 cases being treated in hospitals around the country at 8pmm on Sunday.
St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin is treating the largest number of cases, with 111.
