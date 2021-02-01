Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: 10 more deaths and 1,062 new cases, 27 in Donegal

Chief medical officer warns of the prevalence of the B117 variant

Covid-19: No increase in incidence rates across Donegal

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 475.5 compared to the national rate of 478.7

Reporter:

Declan Magee

There have been another 10 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland and a further 1,062 cases.

A further 27 cases have been confirmed in Donegal up until midnight on Sunday, January 31.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is now 475.5 and there have been 757 new cases in Donegal in the last 14 days. The national rate per 100,000 people is 478.7.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 335 were in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway,54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Monday, 1,436 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 207 were in ICU. There were 38 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the prevalence of the B117 variant means people must take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.

 “While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others," he said.

 “In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

 “Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie