Covid-19: 10 more deaths and 1,062 new cases, 27 in Donegal

There have been another 10 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland and a further 1,062 cases.

A further 27 cases have been confirmed in Donegal up until midnight on Sunday, January 31.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is now 475.5 and there have been 757 new cases in Donegal in the last 14 days. The national rate per 100,000 people is 478.7.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 335 were in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway,54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Monday, 1,436 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 207 were in ICU. There were 38 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the prevalence of the B117 variant means people must take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.

“While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others," he said.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”