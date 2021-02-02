Number of Covid-19 related deaths reported today is highest for a single day of the pandemic so far

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 101 additional deaths related to Covid-19, Nationally, there have been an additional 879 cases have been confirmed.

In Donegal, the latest figures show that there have been a further 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

As of midnight, Monday, February 1, the HPSC has been notified of 879 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 198,424 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In Donegal the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 428.4, compared with the national average of 455. Monaghan continues to have the highest rate, at 1011.6.

There have been 682 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal in the 14 days to midnight on February 1. 2021. The five day moving average in Donegal has fallen to 34.

Of the cases notified today:

-419 are men / 459 are women

-56% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 41 years old

-383 were in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2.00 pm today, 1,388 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There has been a total of 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far. The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result.

“Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further. The best way to honour those who have died from Covid-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

He added: “What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up.”