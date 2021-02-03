Covid-19: 27 new cases in Donegal as infection rate continues to fall

Another 94 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team along with 1,013 new cases.

Twenty-seven new cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Tuesday, February 2.

The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is continuing to drop and is now at 395.7 after 630 cases were recorded over 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 337 were in Dublin, 96 in Galway, 65 in Cork, 60 in Kildare, 48 in Louth and the remaining 407 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm on Wednesday, 1,334 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 203 were in ICU. There were 66 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of infection.

“At the outset of this pandemic, as a global community we knew much less about Covid-19 than we do now,” he said.

“We did not know then that today we would have a portfolio of approved vaccines to mitigate the worst effects of Covid-19, adding to our toolkit of public health measures such as social distancing, reducing contacts, mask-wearing, cough/sneeze hygiene and washing our hands.

“Now more than ever, as we are continuing to see the tragic effects of the recent surge of COVID-19 infection in the form of mortality, hospitalisation and ICU admission, we should remember the public health advice that has carried us so far in this pandemic, and helped us to suppress COVID-19 together successfully in the past.

“It is the collective hard work and ongoing sacrifice of people across Ireland in following these public health measures that will keep us all safe at this time, as we look ahead to the increased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. Keep it up, and encourage others to do the same. In short, the present is the time to protect yourself and stay safe, in order to receive your vaccine in the future.”