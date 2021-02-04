Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases
The hospital is treating six cases in critical care and has no critical care beds available
The north-west’s two acute hospitals are treating 113 Covid-19 patients.
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 74 confirmed cases, an increase of four in 24 hours.
The hospital is treating six cases in critical care and has no critical care beds available.
The number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital has remained at 39. The hospital is treating four cases in critical care and has one critical care bed available.
There were 1,300 Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Wednesday, a decrease of 68 in 24 hours.
