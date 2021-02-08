Contact

Covid-19 update for Donegal - lowest daily number of new cases in weeks

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths nationally related to Covid-19.

It has also been informed of nine additional new cases in Donegal, which is considerably down on the figure of 47 for the previous 24 hours, and is one of the lowest daily figures for weeks.

Nationally, there have been 829 additional new confirmed cases of the disease, compared with 1,024 reported yesterday. 

The five day moving average figure for cases in Donegal has fallen from 35 to 29.

And the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has dropped from 322.9 to 308.4. This compares with a national average of 326.9.

In the 14 days to February 7, there were 491 new Covid cases in Donegal, but the trend is now very much downwards.

Meanwhile, of the cases notified nationally today:

-401 are men / 426 are women
-63% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 35 years old
-386 were in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8.00am today, 1,212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. There were 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 5, 230,776 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 151,212 people have received their first dose while 79,554 people have received their second dose.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

