Covid-19: 68 more deaths and 556 new cases, 20 in Donegal

The infection rate in the county is 297.8
Another 68 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health along with 556 new cases.
Fifty of the deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in January and two in December.
There have been 20 news cases in Donegal and the infection rate in the county is 297.8. There have been 474 cases in the county in the last 14 days.
The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 319.
Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 163 were in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 8am on Tuesday, 1,104 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. The has been 54 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.
As of February 6, 236,996 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 152,652 people have received their first dose and 84,344 people have received their second dose.
