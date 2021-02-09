Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: 68 more deaths and 556 new cases, 20 in Donegal

There have been 474 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days

National Public Health Emergency Team express concern that a proportion of population may seek to travel to holiday destinations

The infection rate in the county is 297.8

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Another 68 deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health along with 556 new cases.

Fifty of the deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in January and two in December.

There have been 20 news cases in Donegal and the infection rate in the county is 297.8. There have been 474 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

The national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 319.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 163 were in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 1,104 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. The has been 54 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.

As of February 6, 236,996 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 152,652 people have received their first dose and 84,344 people have received their second dose.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie