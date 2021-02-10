Covid-19: 54 more deaths and 1,006 new cases, 22 in Donegal

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported another 54 deaths related to Covid-19.

Forty-five of the deaths occurred in February, five occurred in January and four are still under investigation.

Another 1,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported with 22 in Donegal.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county has dropped to 281.4 with 448 cases in the last 14 days.

The infection rate per 100,000 people has dropped from 475.5 at the beginning of this month.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 516 are in Dublin, 63 in Cork, 46 in Galway, 43 in Meath, 36 in Louth and the remaining 302 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 1,032 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 173 were in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of February 7, 240,487 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 153,654 people have received their first dose and 86,833 people have received their second dose.