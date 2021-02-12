Contact

Covid-19: 23 deaths and a further 921 cases, nine in Donegal

There have been 371 cases confirmed in Donegal in the last 14 days

Three Donegal areas among the top five highest Covid-19 rates in the country

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate is 233.1

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed another 23 deaths from Covid-19 and a further 921 cases.

Another nine cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Thursday, February 11. The county’s 14-day incidence rate is 233.1 and there have been 371 cases confirmed in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Friday,  414 were in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases were spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Friday, 959 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 173 were in ICU. there have been 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

A total 248,284 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland up to February 9. Of that figure, 158,904 people have received their first dose and 89,380 people have received their second dose.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, said the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high. 

“Everyone is working hard to drive down Covid-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of Covid-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home.”

