There has been a significant drop in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures from the HSE show there were just 31 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital on Friday night, down from 61 on Thursday night.

There were four confirmed cases in critical care and the hospital had no critical care beds available at 8pm on Friday.

The number of Covid-19 cases at Sligo University Hospital has dropped from 21 to 19 in the same period. The hospital was treating three confirmed cases in critical care and had no availability of critical care beds.

There were 894 cases being treated at hospitals around the country on Friday night with 169 in critical care.

The largest number of cases was being treated at St James’s Hospital in Dublin which had 95.