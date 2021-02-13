Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

Another 41 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 1,078 new cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Twenty-seven new cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Friday, February 12.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 212.3 and there have been 338 cases in the last 14 days. The national incidence rate per 100,000 people is 286.8.

Of the cases notified today on Saturday, 433 are in Dublin, 139 in Galway, 52 in Limerick, 49 in Limerick, 43 in Mayo and the remaining 362 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Saturday, 898 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 171 are in ICU. There have been 44 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.

As of February 10, 256,681 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 166,863 people have received their first dose and 89,818 people have received their second dose.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “If you have any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath or a change in your sense of smell or taste, self-isolate (stay in your room) immediately and phone your GP without delay. If you are in any doubt about any symptoms you have, you should always contact your GP.”

“Your test and GP assessment will be free of charge. This includes GP out of hours services, contact details for which are on the HSE website www.hse.ie. If you don’t have a GP, any GP can arrange a test for you.”“The best way to protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones from serious illness as a result of Covid-19 infection is to continue taking the actions we know can effectively suppress this virus. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds and wear face coverings that are fitted correctly.”