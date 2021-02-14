Covid-19: Forty cases being treated at north-west acute hospitals

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to fall.

The hospital saw a dramatic fall in the number of cases on Friday and the decrease has continued.

There were just 23 cases being treated at the hospital on Saturday night. The number of cases has dropped from 61 on Thursday night. The hospital has four cases in ICU with no ICU beds available.

Sligo University Hospital is treating 17 cases with three of those in ICU. It has one ICU bed available.

There were 882 cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Saturday.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has the highest total with 101.