Covid-19: 17 deaths and 788 new cases, nine in Donegal

There have been another 17 deaths related to Covid-19 along with 788 new cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Nine more cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Saturday, February 13.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county is 197.9 and there have been 315 new cases over the last 14 days.

The national incidence rate per 100,000 people is 277.2.

Of the cases notified on Sunday, 315 are in Dublin, 61 in Galway, 59 in Meath, 42 in Louth, 33 in Kildare and the remaining 278 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Sunday, 899 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 160 are in ICU. There have been 34 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of February 11, 261,073 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 171,239 people have received their first dose and 89,834 people have received their second dose.