Number of new Donegal Covid-19 cases more than three times yesterday's figure

The battle to drive down Covid-19 cases in Donegal has taken a knock today - with a big increase in the number of new cases compared with recent days.

Figures released this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team reveal that there have been 29 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal.

The latest cases are for the period up to midnight on Sunday, February 14, and compare with a figure of nine for the 24 hours before that.

Donegal's 5-day moving average of new cases now stands at 17.8 (up from 16 yesterday).

On a more positive note, it was also reported today that sadly there have been no more Covid-19 deaths nationally.

For weeks before Christmas, Donegal topped the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

But now the county now has the 17th lowest figure of 26, standing at 199.1.

The highest is Monaghan on 451.2, while the national average is now 272.1

The number of new Covid-19 cases nationally reported by NPHET today was 821, compared with 788 for the previous 24 hour period.

As of 8.00 am today, 916 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. There have been 40 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday, February 12, 265,237 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 175,238 people have received their first dose while 89,999 people have received their second dose

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic. It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe. In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine.”