Covid-19: 38 cases being treated at north-west acute hospitals

Thirty-eight Covid-19 patients are being treated at the north-west’s two acute hospitals.

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 24 Covid-19 patients with four of those in critical care. The hospital has no critical care beds available. The number of cases has increased by one in 24 hours.

Sligo University Hospital is treating 14 confirmed cases, down three in 24 hours. There are three Covid-19 patients in critical care. There is one critical care bed available, figures up to 8pm on Monday showed.

The number of confirmed cases being treated at hospitals around the country has dropped from 928 to 849 in 24 hours. There were 155 Covid-19 patients in critical care.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin is treating the most Covid-19 patients with 100.