Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: Fewer than five cases in Donegal as infection rate continues downwards trend

Another 33 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 744 new cases

Covid-19: No increase in incidence rates across Donegal

There have been 302 cases in the county in the last 14 days and the five-day moving average of new cases is just 14

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Another 33 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 744 new cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Donegal has recorded fewer than five cases in the 24 hours up to midnight on Monday, February 15. The county’s 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 189.7 compared to the national rate of 269.3. There have been 302 cases in the county in the last 14 days and the five-day moving average of new cases is just 14.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 373 are male and 366 are female. The median age is 31 years old and 68% are under 45 years of age.

There were 301 new cases in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am on Tuesday, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Up to February 13, 268,551 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 176,926 people have received their first dose and 91,625 have received their second dose.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie