Covid-19: Fewer than five cases in Donegal as infection rate continues downwards trend

Another 33 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 744 new cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Donegal has recorded fewer than five cases in the 24 hours up to midnight on Monday, February 15. The county’s 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 189.7 compared to the national rate of 269.3. There have been 302 cases in the county in the last 14 days and the five-day moving average of new cases is just 14.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 373 are male and 366 are female. The median age is 31 years old and 68% are under 45 years of age.

There were 301 new cases in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am on Tuesday, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Up to February 13, 268,551 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 176,926 people have received their first dose and 91,625 have received their second dose.