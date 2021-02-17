Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital continue to fall

Thirteen Covid-19 patients are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital as the number of cases at the hospital continues to fall at a rapid rate.

The number of Covid-19 patients has dropped by 11 in 24 hours. Four Covid-19 patients are being treated in critical care and there are no ICU beds available at the hospital.

The number of cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital has remained at 14. The hospital is treating one case in ICU and has one ICU bed available.

There were 813 Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country on Tuesday night down from 849 on Monday night.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in ICU has dropped from 155 to 151 in 24 hours.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin is still treating the largest number of cases with 98.