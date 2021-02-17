Covid-19: Deaths related to virus pass 4,000 as 12 new cases confirmed in Donegal

Thirty-four more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State along with 650 news cases.

The number of deaths related to the virus has now passed 4,000, figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday show.

Twelve new cases up to midnight on February 16 were confirmed in Donegal on Wednesday as the rate in the county fell to 180 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. There have been 287 cases confirmed in Donegal in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 325 were male and 323 were female, with 65% of the total under 45 years of age.

There were 192 cases in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases were spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 831 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 154 were in ICU. There had been 49 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of February 14, 271,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 180,192 people having received their first dose and 91,750 people having received their second dose.

New variant

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the new B117 variant.

“The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covid-19.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”