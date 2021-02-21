Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Twenty-six Covid cases reported in Donegal

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions"

Twenty-six Covid cases reported in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Sunday, February 21, been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,136 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th February, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Twenty-six of these are in Donegal.

The five-day moving average in Donegal (to midnight February 20) was 20 while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (February 7-20) was 150.8. The new cases for the county during last 14 days (February 7-20) now stands at 240.

Of the cases notified today:

335 are men / 342 are women
71% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 32 years old
230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.*

As of 8am today, 744 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 18, 326,475 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

205,955 people have received their first dose
120,520 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our seven day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today.

"The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission.

"This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie