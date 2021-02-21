Twenty-six Covid cases reported in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Sunday, February 21, been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,136 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 20th February, the HPSC has been notified of 679 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 215,057 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Twenty-six of these are in Donegal.

The five-day moving average in Donegal (to midnight February 20) was 20 while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (February 7-20) was 150.8. The new cases for the county during last 14 days (February 7-20) now stands at 240.

Of the cases notified today:

335 are men / 342 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

230 in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.*

As of 8am today, 744 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 148 are in ICU. 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 18, 326,475 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

205,955 people have received their first dose

120,520 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said; “While the level of disease in our communities remains very high, we are still making progress.

“We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our seven day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today.

"The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission.

"This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.