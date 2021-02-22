Latest: Number of new daily Covid-19 cases in Donegal up again on previous figure

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

The HPSC has also been notified of 686 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, compared with a figure of 679 for the previous 24 hour period.

In Donegal, there have been 31 new cases confirmed for the 24 hour period up to midnight on Sunday, February 21. This is up on the previous day's figure of 26.

After some encouraging trends last week, the latest figures for Donegal are disappointing. For the 24 hours until midnight on February 15, the number of new Covid cases in Donegal was reported as being five or less. On another day last week, just nine additional cases were reported.

The 5-day moving average of new cases has risen from 20 to 24.

Of the new cases notified nationally today:

-325 are men / 354 are women

-66% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 34 years old

-278 were in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 8.00 am today, 726 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. There have been 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Donegal now stands at 164.6.

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:214,384 people have received their first dose while 126,320 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities. It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

He continued: "In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against COVID-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated. For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal - by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non-COVID healthcare services.”