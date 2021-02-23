Covid-19: 45 more deaths in the State, 15 new cases in Donegal 

Another 45 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State along with 575 new cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

A further 15 cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Monday.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county has dropped to 161.4 with 257 cases in the last 14 days.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55 to 104 years.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 218 were in Dublin, 38 in Galway, 35 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 26 in Westmeath and the remaining 231 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 693 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 150 were in ICU. There have been 37 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of February 20, 350,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 219,899 people having received their first dose and 130,423 having received their second dose.