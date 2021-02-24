Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

53 Covid-19 deaths in Donegal during first six weeks of 2021

Total number of Covid-19 deaths in Donegal is now at least 123

53 Covid-19 deaths in Donegal during first six weeks of 2021

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

At least 53 people with Covid-19 died in Donegal during the first six weeks of this year, the Donegal Post reports today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the county to 123 for the week ending February 12, the latest official update shows.

With a time lag in the reporting of figures, the sad reality is that the real death toll total is now likely to be even higher.

Significantly, the seriousness of the third wave of the pandemic is starkly illustrated in the most recent Covid-19 insight bulletin, which uses data from the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting (CIDR) provided to the Central Statistics Office by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The opening up of the country and easing of restrictions before Christmas led to a surge in cases at the end of December and in early January, ultimately leading to a big spike also in the number of people who lost their lives.

While there were no Covid-19 deaths in Donegal in December, 53 were officially recorded in the six weeks to February 14

The most recent CSO update also shows that the median age (that is the figure for which half the number are younger than this age and half are older) of people who died due to Covid in Donegal was 83 in the period up to February 12. The median age of Covid cases in the county was 39.

The number of weekly cases of Covid in Donegal peaked in the week ending, January 1, 202, at 1,268. Since then it has fallen every week and was 82 for the week ending February 12.
Meanwhile, the total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Donegal will pass 8,300 this week.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie