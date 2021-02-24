Twenty-one more Covid-19 cases in Donegal as rate continues to drop

Donegal has recorded 21 new Covid-19 as the infection rate in the county continues to slowly drop with the 14-day incidence rate now down to 160.8.

There have been further 56 deaths related to Covid-19 in the State along with 574 confirmed cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 175 were in Dublin, 57 in Limerick, 43 in Kildare, 37 in Galway, 35 in Meath and the remaining 227 cases were spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 652 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 137 were in ICU. there had been 35 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of February 21, 353,971 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland with 222,073 people having received their first dose and 131,898 people having received their second dose.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained. It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks. A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.”

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread.”